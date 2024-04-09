Sask. residents again have their chance to vote for province's 'worst road'

REGINA
    Spring means warm weather and a return for many to outdoor activities, but it also means potholes.

    Once again, Saskatchewan residents will have a chance to vote for what they think is the worst road in the province through CAA’s Worst Roads Campaign.

    Selecting and voting will be open from April 9 until 29. 

    Residents will be allowed one vote per road in 24 hours, CAA said.

    The campaign is aimed at motorists but also cyclists and pedestrians, CAA added.

    CAA says Saskatchewan’s worst road for 2024 will be named on April 30.

    In 2023, Highway 44 near Eston, Sask. was named the province’s worst road for the campaign.

    Highway 30 also near Eston was named the runner up.

    Saskatchewan has over 250,000 kilometres of roads, more than any other province, according to CAA.

