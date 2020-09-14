REGINA -- WestJet is now offering a new, no-fee COVID-19 related travel insurance for its guests, but Saskatchewan residents are the only Canadians who do not qualify.

The airline posted an article about this insurance on its website, outlining the insurance and the qualifications.

The insurance is effective from Sept. 18 to August 31, 2021 for people travelling to Europe, the UK, Mexico and the Caribbean. It outlined that this insurance does not apply to people who are travelling to the United States or its territories.

"This coverage also extends to inbound guests to Canada from these destinations," WestJet said. "Coverage will be automatically included when you purchase your booking."

Under the exclusions section of the article, WestJet said residents of Saskatchewan are not eligible.

"Exclusions apply. Not available to residents of Saskatchewan, United States, or for travel including cruises," WestJet said.

Here are the specific details about the insurance that WestJet included on its website: