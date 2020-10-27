REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents are more likely to view the police in their community favourably and positively compared to other provinces, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey,

The survey results were announced during the Regina Board of Police Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning. The survey was conducted online from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1 among a representative randomized sample of 5,005 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

The survey found Indigenous respondents are more likely to hold an unfavourable view of the community police, and younger respondents are far more likely to think unfavourably about police.

The survey also found respondents from Regina overall have the highest perception of police when compared to 10 other cities.

“It’s really an objective third party, independent evaluation, and I think we should be very proud of our police service and our ranking,” Incumbent Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said.

It found more than half of Regina respondents felt more secure when they see a police officer.