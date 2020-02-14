REGINA -- The division representing public schools in Yorkton and surrounding areas of the parkland is one in the province starting to advise parents on the possibility of job action involving the province’s teachers.

Please find the attached letter outlining our school divisions stance related to the current teacher labor issues in the province: https://t.co/MT7NJvUodf — Good Spirit SD (@GSSD204) February 14, 2020

“Due to a breakdown in the collective agreement negotiations, the possibility exists for Saskatchewan teachers, including those in the Good Spirit School Division, to participate in some form of job action,” writes Quintin Robertson, the director and CEO of the Good Spirit School Division in a letter addressed to families and staff.

The letter also contains a reminder that the division’s board and administration do not participate in the collective bargaining process, and negotiations are between the Government Trustee Bargaining Committee and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation.

“As a division, we value the outstanding work that teachers do with students in our schools and for our communities,” Robertson said. “Unfortunately, the challenges are compounded when boards of education do not have the necessary funds or resources to better support our teachers.”

The division outlines a few potential job action scenarios, including possible sanctions like withdrawal of extra-curricular activity supervision and other volunteering duties, rotating strikes and full or half-day general strikes.

“Plans have been put in place to deal with any and all job action, should it occur,” Robertson states. “Our intention at the [GSSD] is to do everything possible to keep you informed so that together we can provide for the safety and well-being of children during job action.”

GSSD also says it has asked teachers to provide 48 hours notice for any strike action. If that happens, families, students, and staff will be informed as soon as possible through a number of channels.

The letter comes as the province and the STF await the results of a sanctions vote held by teachers earlier this week, with results expected by the end of the month.