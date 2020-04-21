REGINA -- School divisions across Saskatchewan are rolling out elementary and high school calendars for the school year starting in fall 2020 with the outlook COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be over by then.

Regina Public Schools slate a start day of Sept. 2 for students, five days before Labour Day. Teachers are scheduled to come back on Aug. 27.

The back to school day for the year ahead is only one day off from the previous year’s start day of Sept. 3, but that day fell after the Labour Day Long Weekend.

Looking ahead to more normal times, where travel and seeing loved ones will resume, the 2020-21 elementary and high school calendars have now been posted! https://t.co/gYgTHuHrKC — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) April 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Regina Catholic School Division has scheduled a start day for students on Sept. 3, also before Labour Day.

Elsewhere in the province, the Good Spirit School Division has marked Sept. 1 for students to return, as has the Moose Jaw-based Prairie South School Division.

It would mark the first time in several years many school divisions have marked a pre-Labour Day weekend return for students.

Currently, Saskatchewan schools remain closed as teachers, parents and students begin online learning activities amid COVID-19.