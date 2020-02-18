REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government is purchasing 15 new relocatable classrooms for six school divisions across the province.

The government says portable classrooms help schools divisions address increased enrolment without significant renovations.

“The Relocatable Classroom program provides divisions with opportunities to expand school capacity in order to address enrolment concerns,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “Adding these relocatables to our schools will provide both students and teachers with high-quality classroom spaces in which to learn.”

The government is also providing $5 million for the Preventative Maintenance and Renewal program, which will help school divisions address infrastructure needs.