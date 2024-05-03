Sask. set to gather to remember Riders legend Jim Hopson

Saskatchewan Roughriders past and present along with many friends, family and fans from around the CFL will gather in Regina Friday afternoon to remember the late Jim Hopson.

Hopson died after a years long courageous battle with colon cancer in April at the age of 73.

A procession will start at 1 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and Broad Street.

It will move down Albert Street to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and through the park to the Conexus Arts Centre.

A celebration of life then will be held at the Conexus Arts Centre at 3 p.m. followed by a reception at 4:30 p.m.

In a news release the Saskatchewan Roughriders said a link to livestream the event will be available via Speers Funeral Chapel.

