Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from here in Saskatchewan.
Stevie and Marshall are two sheepdogs who were recently featured in the Hallmark film “Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” which was filmed in Winnipeg, Man.
The dynamic duo shared the role of one Sheepdog named Dolly in the film.
“They’re exceptionally trainable. I’ve been exhibiting them [for] 42 years and breeding them,” owner Valerie Bandas told CTV News. “Marshall in addition to being a movie dog is the top winning sheepdog of all time in Canada.”
Valerie Bandas has been around Old English Sheepdogs for most of her life, and now she breeds them for competition, with the help of dog trainer Katherine Ball who also owns Stevie.
“Sheepdogs are special because they’re a unique balance of good workers with a sense of humour,” Ball explained.
The opportunity came about after the Animal Actor’s Guild of Manitoba put out a call for some sheepdog talent that Bandas responded to, and soon enough they were off to the movies.
“It was fun I didn’t actually get to watch the movie because I was more focused on ‘okay this next scene is where the dogs are in it,’” Bandas explained. “I was more interested in what they used of the footage, what they cut, so I’d like to actually sit back and watch the movie again without the dog distractions.”
Marshall and Stevie both have a long resume of accolades in the world of dog shows, but this was their first time working on a film set.
“We’ve had lots of opportunity to compete in performance events around western Canada and this was a really interesting opportunity to let Stevie’s skills shine,” Ball said.
She went on to say that sheepdogs are a particularly enjoyable breed to work with for many reasons.
“They can be very smart dogs. We spend a lot of time teaching them to want to learn, we work to make learning a game and really it should be fun for everybody involved,” Ball added.
“This is a hobby and if you’re not having fun, you’re doing something wrong.”
Since their film debut, Stevie and Marshall have enjoyed being back home to spend more time with the other four dogs in their pack on Bandas' property.
