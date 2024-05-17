Sask. Teachers' Federation, recommending tentative deal with province to members

The province announced Friday afternoon that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

In a news release Friday afternoon, the province said the tentative agreement encompasses various key matters discussed during recent negotiations, reflecting collaborative efforts of both parties to address the needs to students, families and teachers.

STF president Samantha Becotte confirmed the tentative agreement Friday afternoon.

“I am pleased to announce that the teachers’ bargaining committee and the government trustee bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement.”

Becotte said the tentative agreement is being endorsed and recommended by the teachers’ bargaining committee and the STF to teachers.

“Communications to members about the details of the agreement will occur over the next few days, including on May 21 and 22 when we will be holding all member virtual town halls to present the details and answer any questions members have,” Becotte said.

Teachers will vote on the tentative agreement on May 29 and 30, Becotte said.

“This has not been an easy process for anyone involved, but we have arrived at a mutually acceptable agreement that will begin to respond to students’ needs.”

Becotte said details of the agreement will not be made public until teachers have been able to review it, but confirmed they are still looking at a three year deal.

“We will be sharing those details with our members over the coming days and once they have received the information we will share some more with the public, but we want to make sure that our members are hearing it first and are able to digest the information prior to public discourse.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…