'We're not surprised': STF disappointed with funding deal between Sask. school boards and province

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) are sharing their concerns over the province’s new agreement meant to address classroom supports.

In a news conference held on Friday, STF president Samantha Becotte said the government’s announcement is “definitely disappointing but not new to teachers,” since they were not part of the decision making process.

In a tweet, Becotte shared a message from a school board trustee, who called the agreement a “back room deal” which undermines the bargaining process and is disrespectful to teachers.

Earlier on Friday, the province announced that they signed a multi-year funding agreement with the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) that it says is meant to address classroom supports including class size and complexity.

This announcement comes as the province and the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) remain at odds over bargaining. The STF has said that it would not return to bargaining until the province’s most recent funding promises were included in a new collective agreement.

"This agreement provides a written guarantee, signed by the government, for long-term funding for classroom supports - funding that will address important issues like classroom size and complexity," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said in a news release.

"Now that our government has made this unprecedented commitment in a signed agreement, it's time for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation to end their job action and return to the bargaining table, so that students and teachers can return to the classroom."

According to the release, the multi-year funding agreement guarantees a base amount of long-term funding to school divisions and “signifies a shared commitment to enhancing educational outcomes and providing additional classroom supports across the province.”

The agreement will provide a minimum of $356.6 million each year for four years for classroom supports and an investment into youth mental health resources, the province said.

As of Friday, the STF’s next job action is still set for March 11, 12, and 13 and will include a province-wide stoppage of extracurricular activities and rotating pauses of noon-hour supervision on Monday, March 11.

Becotte said if the government adds the new multi-year funding agreement into their collective agreement, the STF will pause their job action and get back to the bargaining table.