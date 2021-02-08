REGINA -- Saskatchewan is preparing to announce details on Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Tuesday.

Premier Scott Moe made that announcement on Monday at the Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s annual convention, which is being hosted virtually this year due to the pandemic.

"You’ll see a vaccine plan that is age-based, a plan that will have some allowance – small allowances – for some groups to be prioritized," Moe said.

Phase 1 of the vaccine plan calls for over 190,000 frontline workers, long-term care residents and people living in remote locations to be vaccinated, which requires two doses of the vaccine.

As of Monday, Saskatchewan has administered 42,987 first and second doses to residents, which is 96 per cent of the doses the province has received from the federal government so far. There are 8,381 people who have been fully vaccinated – meaning they have received both doses – which is just over 4 per cent of the priority population outlined in Phase 1.

"We are a ways away from entering into Phase 2 or a mass vaccination effort," Moe added.

The premier said he remains hopeful that the timeline set out initially to begin mass vaccinations by April can still be met.

More to come…