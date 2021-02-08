REGINA -- Sask. reports 171 new COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths and 214 in hospital

Saskatchewan recorded 171 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with two more deaths and 328 recoveries.

The two residents who died were both from the Northwest zone. One person was in the 50s and the other was in their 70s. So far, 341 people have died of COVID-19 in the province.

The new cases are located throughout the province in the Far Northwest (16), Far North Central (8), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (10), North Central (10), Northeast (15), Saskatoon (34), Central West (3), Central East (3), Regina (43), South Central (1), and the Southeast (14) zones.

There are 214 people in hospital; 30 people are in the ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 223 – 18.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan continues to have one of the highest rates of active COVID-19 cases in the country. There are 200 active cases per 100,000 people, second to Manitoba’s 236.

There are 2,204 active cases in the province. To date, there have been 25,574 cases of the virus in Saskatchewan; 23,029 people have recovered.

VACCINATIONS

Healthcare workers administered 509 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. The province said the number was lower than targeted because of extreme weather and reported delays. The doses bring the total number of vaccines given to 42,987.

The 509 shots were administered in the Far Northwest (61) and Far Northeast (448).

The province said this week’s allocation of 1,950 Pfizer doses is scheduled to arrive in Prince Albert on Thursday. These are second doses that will be used to complete Phase 1 of vaccinating the city’s long-term care and priority population.