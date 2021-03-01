REGINA -- The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL) can now test for COVID-19 variants of concern, the Government of Saskatchewan confirmed on Monday afternoon.

It said the RRPL has completed the validation process in order to support whole genome sequencing.

This new test will determine if a positive COVID-19 case is a variant of concern.

The test will also determine the type of variant the positive COVID-19 case is.

The testing will start immediately with RRPL having the capacity to test 192 samples per week.

"In order to monitor for variants of concern, the RRPL will continue to focus whole genome sequencing testing on COVID positive results linked to international travel, declared outbreaks and cases of unexpected severe illness, as well as a random sampling of confirmed cases," a Government press release said.

Saskatchewan will continue to send 120 samples per week to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.



