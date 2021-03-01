REGINA -- A private health care and safety company will provide COVID-19 testing services in Regina.

PCR and rapid point-of-care tests are available at Haztech’s Health Centre, as well as in their Mobile Health Units, across the Prairie Provinces.

“Our team has developed an intuitive online booking system with automated test reminders and digital certificates, we have also procured PCR, Rapid Antigen and Rapid Antibody testing. Our COVID-19 testing equipment and devices are Health Canada approved and delivered by licensed healthcare professionals. All tests are available in our Health Centre or we can come to you in the comfort and safety of your home,” said Shawn Hazen, CEO of Haztech.

Haztech said in a news release that anyone who is asymptomatic can be tested for work, travel. School or peace of mind. It also said it would use its mobile units to increase testing services for rural and Indigenous communities.

“Haztech’s PCR test results are available within 24-48 hours or rush results within 24 hours upon request. Rapid testing results for Antigen and Antibody tests are available within 15 minutes. Testing certificates for travel and other purposes are also provided after each test,” Haztech wrote in a news release.

An expansion is in the works at Haztech, which is expected to include a laboratory in Saskatoon.

Those wishing to book a test through Haztech can do so on their website.