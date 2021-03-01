Advertisement
Sask. records 154 new COVID-19 cases, provincial lab to start testing for variants
Published Monday, March 1, 2021 8:29AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 1, 2021 1:58PM CST
A woman receives her COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 154 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 146 recoveries. There are no new deaths to report.
There were 356 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday.
According to the province, the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory has completed the validation process to support whole genome sequencing, which is the process used to confirm COVID-19 variants.
