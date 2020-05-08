REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s unemployment rose to 11.3 per cent in April, according to new numbers released by Statistics Canada.

The number rose from 7.3 per cent in March.

The province saw 52,900 job losses from March to April, including 39,900 full-time jobs, the Labour Force Survey says.

The survey looked at jobs lost between April 12 to 18.

There were 73,700 fewer jobs in April 2020 when compared to April 2019.

Saskatchewan lost 20,900 jobs in March, according to last month’s Labour Force Survey.

Regina’s unemployment rate sat at 8.6 per cent in April, compared to 7.2 per cent in March. Saskatoon rose to 9.8 per cent unemployment in April, jumping from 7.1 per cent in March.

Canada’s unemployment rate rose to 13 per cent in April and the country lost nearly two million jobs last month.

With files from The Canadian Press