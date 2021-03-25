REGINA -- Saskatchewan's four Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) teams have opted out of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Swift Current 57's, the Regina Red Sox, Weyburn Beavers and Moose Jaw Miller Express will all return to the field in 2022.

The Brooks Bombers also opted out, while six other Alberta based teams are able to play this year. The Fort McMurray Giants and Medicine Hat Mavericks are still negotiating a return to play.

“Just like 2020, the WCBL is aware of the logistical differences between communities in the league and those logistics may result in some franchises having to make the difficult decision to accept an emergency leave of absence,” League President Kevin Kvame said.

In a release, Regina Red Sox President Gary Brotzel said the league submitted a return to play proposal to the Government of Saskatchewan.

"The league requested a gradual increase in attendance throughout the season, up to 100 per cent capacity for July 1. As of right now, Saskatchewan Health is enforcing a maximum of 25 per cent capacity for the upcoming season," Brotzel said.

He added that the cost for player and staff testing per team is estimated at $40,000, while quarantine costs amount to around $2,000 per player.

Due to the closure of the Canada-United States border, the WCBL is looking into running an all Canadian league in Alberta. However, the Saskatchewan franchises decided to wait to return to operations next year.

"As you can see, there are many obstacles to overcome to proceed with a 2021 season, all with significant financial impacts both the individual teams and the league as a whole," Brotzel said.