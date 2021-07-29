REGINA -- Saskatchewan will transition its daily COVID-19 news release into a weekly occurence, as active cases climb back over 400.

The province reported 52 new cases and 16 recoveries on Thursday, bringing the province’s active case count to 412.

New cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North Central (two), Far North East (three), North West (six), North Central (four), North East (two), Saskatoon (nine), Central East (one), Regina (six), and South East (five) zones and five new cases have pending location details.

Forty-three Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with nine in the ICU.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 44, or 3.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan health care workers administered 6,019 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Seventy-five per cent of those over 12 have received their first dose and 63 per cent of those over 12 are fully vaccinated.

No new lineage results were reported for variant cases. Of the 8,050 variant cases with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing, 7,041 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 573 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 426 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).