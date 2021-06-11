YORKTON -- Two First Nations women from Saskatchewan are highlighting their culture through their makeup and beauty brands.

Growing up on Ochapowace First Nation, Sunshine Eagle always dreamed of immersing herself in the world of makeup.

“I thought, ‘I can own my own makeup line. Why can’t I? Why can’t I be an example for my First Nations women and young women,’” said Eagle.

After 10 years in the beauty industry as a makeup artist, Eagle decided to start her own makeup line and incorporate her Indigenous heritage in her brand and collections.

Her new collection Akicita, from her brand Sunshine Beauty Cosmetics, translates to warrior. She said that this collection honours who she is as an Indigenous woman.

“Using who we are as a First Nations women is very important, I believe. It’s who we are and who were made to be,” said Eagle.

Eagle said her mother is her inspiration and she grew up watching her taking the time in her day to apply her makeup. She said she loved watching the confidence it would bring her. Adding that making others feel beautiful has been very rewarding.

“I received a message just the other day and she said, ‘I feel so empowered when I wear your makeup.’ That right there is just exciting for me because that is exactly what I want women to feel,” said Eagle. “I want them to feel empowered,”

Eagle met Nicole Akan while she was building her business.

Born and raised in Regina, Akan started her false lashes business, Daybird Beauty, during the pandemic.

“When I started my brand, I wanted to make sure it had a strong spiritual foundation, so I put those prayers out. I gave my grandmother tobacco and just asked her to say prayers for me for the adventure ahead of me,” said Akan.

Akan said that it was important for to combine her love for lashes and her culture, therefore, she named each of her Cree and Nakoda collections using words from the Cree and Nakoda languages. The Cree Collection is named using the Cree words for one to 10.

“Just knowing that there aren’t a lot of fluent Nakoda speakers left, I though it was important to try and revitalize the language,” said Akan.

Both Eagle and Akan said they hope to set an example and blaze the trail for other First Nations women.