REGINA -- One of the last remaining World War 2 veterans from Saskatchewan has passed away.

Philip Favel from Sweetgrass First Nation died Sunday morning, he was 98 years old.

Favel was a driver for the Canadian Armed Forces from 1941 to 1945. He took part in the battle on Juno Beach in 1944.

Today, Canada lost a great First Nations leader in Philip Favel.



A Juno Beach Veteran and a lifelong advocate, Philip was a beacon of hope for many.



My heart goes out to the family and to Sweetgrass First Nation, as they mourn this incredible loss.



Rest In Peace, Philip. pic.twitter.com/SN9fp8lHL0 — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) January 31, 2021

His armed forces efforts would later be recognized as he was honoured with numerous medals.

“He was the only male role model in my life … he was my hero,” said Nadine Favel, granddaughter of Favel.

When Favel returned home he started a family and lived quietly on Sweetgrass First Nation.

He would also become an advocate for the fair treatment of Indigenous veterans.

A portrait of Favel was unveiled at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa during Indigenous Veterans Day in 2020.

“It’s always sad when an elder passes on, so our condolences to the family and community,” said Russ Mirasty, Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor.

Funeral arrangements are still being made by the family.