REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government recognized and celebrated International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3.

First proclaimed by the United Nations in 1992, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was formed to promote the rights and well-being of people with disabilities, and to increase awareness and understanding of disability issues.

The 2019 theme for International Day of Persons with Disabilities is The Future is Accessible.

“All people should be able to work, live and play without barriers in this province,” Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said in a release. “We believe Saskatchewan should be a place where all people, no matter their abilities, can participate in their communities.”

According to the Saskatchewan Growth Plan, the province is working on provincial accessibility legislation aimed at removing and preventing accessibility barriers to people with disabilities.