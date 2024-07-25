Saskatchewan First Nation lifts 17-year long water advisory
After 17 years, residents of Star Blanket Cree Nation can breathe a sigh of relief when turning on their taps.
A nearly two decade long-term water advisory has been lifted thanks to the completion of a new water treatment plant, but local leadership says it could still take a while for residents to trust the water coming out of the faucet.
“Some people have grown up, never knowing what clean water is like to come out of your taps, to be able to trust to drink, to be able to wash with,” Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada said.
The plant was a $10.5 million project, with funding from the federal government. The system uses biological filtration and membrane treatment to provide clean drinking water for the approximately 300 residents in the area.
Chief Michael Starr explained that this will have a profound impact on the community.
“It gives you life, and it’s part of our energies, if you will, our natural laws, and it’s very significant that we are part of it and we are able to say, 'yes, you can drink the water now,'” he said.
Chief Starr added that it will be an adjustment for the community after such a long advisory.
“It will take a little time for our people to understand and feel comfortable drinking the water. But over time, they will feel that comfort,” he said.
The federal Indigenous services minister was on hand to tour the facility now that everything is up and running.
“To be in a community that has struggled so tremendously without really great representation from their federal officials, to celebrate with them to conduct this lift is really heartwarming,” Hajdu said.
It’s a major milestone for this community, but there’s still a lot of work to be done for other Indigenous communities under long-term water advisories.
“Other communities can see that and they can further what they’re doing inside of their communities, further advocate, even build eventually new facilities, new water treatment plant facilities in their communities,” Chief Starr said.
As of July 2024, there are 31 active long-term drinking water advisories on Canadian reserves.
