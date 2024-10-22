Saskatchewan NDP gaining momentum among decided voters, new poll says
The NDP appears to have some momentum in Saskatchewan’s provincial election campaign with less than a week until votes are tallied.
In a new exclusive poll from CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the NDP appears to have pulled ahead slightly among decided voters.
Surveyed between Oct. 18 and 20, 50 per cent of voters say they’ll cast their ballots for the NDP, compared to 45 per cent for the Saskatchewan Party, breaking a near tie shown in previous polling.
“They're still very, very close and they're still within that margin of error,” said Insightrix Research Director Lang McGilp. “But we are seeing a slight shift that's taken place since about a month ago right before the election was called to right now, where we've got 50 per cent of people saying that they would vote for the NDP and 45 for Sask. Party.”
Decided voters as of Oct. 20, 2024. (CTV News/Insightrix)
The number of undecided voters has significantly decreased from the previous CTV News/Insightrix poll in September, from 33 per cent to 21 per cent.
- Saskatchewan Election: Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says | CTV News
“People's opinions can fluctuate and change a little bit in terms of what they're going to do,” McGilp said. “So the closer we can get [polling] to an event like this, I think the better.”
By region, the Saskatchewan Party continues to dominate rural areas while the NDP is holding a lead in Saskatoon and Regina.
Decided voters by region as of Oct. 20, 2024. (CTV News/Insightrix)
“Those rural areas will be ones where there is a need for a bit of an uphill battle for the NDP to make some ground,” McGilp said.
Younger demographics tend to favour the NDP, but the 55+ voter block is led by the incumbent at 49 per cent Sask. Party and 46 per cent NDP.
Seventy-eight per cent of respondents say they absolutely intend to vote in the provincial election, with another 12 per cent saying it’s very likely they’ll enter a polling booth.
Just nine per cent said they either weren’t sure or had no intention to vote.
Voter intent. (CTV News/Insightrix)
“This may translate into an increased voter turnout compared to before,” McGilp said. “I don't expect it will be this high, but, I think it speaks to the level of engagement that we're seeing this go around.”
In the 2020 provincial election, 52.9 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots, down from 53.5 per cent in 2016. Voter turnout has not surpassed 60 per cent in Saskatchewan since 2007, when the Sask. Party was first elected.
Of those over 55, 86 per cent expressed their intention to vote, with younger age demographics polling in the low 70 per cents.
Voter intention is higher in the cities of Regina and Saskatoon compared to other regions, something McGilp attributes to logistics.
“Those of us who live in a larger center, we've got the convenience of having a polling station that could be even within walking distance or a very short drive,” McGilp said. “Whereas those in other parts of the province are going to have to get into the vehicle, and go into town to make that vote.”
Appetite for change?
When asked if they believe it’s time for change, 55 per cent of respondents said yes, unchanged from the September polling.
“Whether that means they will actually vote for change, we'll need to wait and see what happens,” McGilp said.
Broken down by demographic, the appetite for change also exists in rural Saskatchewan.
“Some could say is that that's not necessarily directly saying the NDP would be the one that they would choose for,” McGilp said. “Obviously there's other parties that I think appealed to some rural voters on that side too.”
Appetite for change is felt across the province but mainly in the major cities. (CTV News/Insightrix)
Other parties polled the highest in the southern rural region at seven per cent, an increase in support largely taken from the Sask. Party compared to a month ago.
“That also comprises a number of different, smaller parties. It's not all just for one party,” McGilp said.
Most voters still predict the Saskatchewan Party will win the election, but the number of people who thought the NDP could win jumped from 17 per cent to 20 per cent.
Voter intent. (CTV News/Insightrix)
“Although this appears in our data like there's an appetite for change, I think people aren't necessarily thinking at this moment that it's enough to make the change occur,” McGilp said, crediting the Sask. Party’s long run as the governing party.
“Now, obviously, the power comes in everyone placing their vote and getting everything counted next week,” McGilp added.
Saskatchewan’s voting week begins Tuesday, with polls open for many voters every day from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28 except Sunday, Oct. 27.
The unweighted sample size involved 802 adult residents, surveyed online through the Insightrix SaskWatch Research panel, a reflection of the province’s general population through age, gender and region.
The research was conducted between Oct. 18 and 20, with an estimated margin of error of plus-minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The poll was conducted in partnership between CTV News and Insightrix Research.
Regina Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates You donated clothing to needy Canadians. So how did it end up in Africa?
In the first of a four-part investigation into the seedy underbelly of the lucrative clothing donation bin industry, CTV W5 puts a spotlight on how some of the clothes Canadians donate to charity end up in markets in Africa.
NEW Huge ransoms paid out by some Canadian businesses amid rising cyberattacks: StatCan
Some businesses paid a ransom of more than $500,000 after a cyberattack last year, new Statistics Canada data revealed.
Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S.
Ontario Provincial Police charged an impaired Vermont man who illegally crossed the border into Canada and thought he was still in the United States.
French police search for a 17-day-old baby abducted from maternity ward
French authorities were hunting Tuesday for a 17-day-old prematurely born baby boy who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital, with his parents identified as the chief suspects.
India bringing in a new law to curb the menace of hoax bomb threat calls disrupting airlines flying
The Indian government plans a new law to punish those making hoax bomb threats against flights, which disrupt the schedules of airlines and cause massive inconvenience to thousands of passengers.
N.B. Liberals will form majority government; Holt to become province's first female premier
CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018. Leader Susan Holt will become the first female premier of the province.
Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, Reuters reports citing NBC
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has chronic myeloid leukemia, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources.
Sask. manufacturer looks to build world's longest trampoline
A manufacturer in Saskatchewan is looking to set a new record by building the world's longest trampoline.
Major Toronto hospital network reinstates masking requirement
The University Health Network is making masks mandatory as respiratory illness season ramps up.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man develops new card game with a fun, morbid twist — it ends with a funeral
A Saskatoon man is taking his love of card games to new depths — six feet under, to be exact.
-
'Hateful and mean': LGBTQ+ advocates slam Sask. Party's proposed change room policy
A Saskatoon LGBTQ+ advocate says if the Saskatchewan Party's proposed change room policy had been in place when he was a kid, he would not have survived high school.
-
Sask. woman charged with impaired driving in collision that killed two Alberta women
The RCMP says a 32-year-old Saskatchewan woman has been charged with criminal negligence and impaired driving after causing a fatal collision in the wrong lane of Highway 11.
Winnipeg
-
Nearly half of Winnipeg construction projects completed as nice weather extends work season
Almost half of the Winnipeg’s construction projects are either done or substantially done, according to the city.
-
'Dear to their heart': Manitoba town working to raise money to repair church
A community in southeastern Manitoba is asking for help as it’s trying to restore a historic church.
-
Should AI get an A+ in classrooms? Manitoba expert weighs in
New data is revealing the good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence in schools.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man facing 13 charges in speeding crash that hurt 4
Two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
Edmonton Public Schools support staff to go on strike Thursday
Edmonton Public Schools support workers will go on strike on Thursday.
-
Edmonton tattoo artist contestant on new season of Ink Master reality series
An Edmonton tattoo artist is competing for the top prize in the new season of Ink Master.
Calgary
-
Student group wants flavoured vapes banned; businesses say they're being targeted
A student advocacy group to prevent youth nicotine addiction says it wants the Alberta and federal governments to place a ban on all fruity and sweet vape juices.
-
Fatal shooting at Homestead Drive home linked to organized crime: police
Police now say a deadly shooting Friday evening in northeast Calgary is linked to organized crime. According to police, about a quarter of the year's total shootings are.
-
7 sent to hospital after 9-vehicle crash on Peigan Trail
Three people were sent to hospital following a crash on Peigan Trail Monday morning.
Lethbridge
-
No risk to public: Lethbridge police take part in training exercises on Tuesday
Lethbridge police are advising the public of officer training on Tuesday that will happen in two different venues throughout the day.
-
Hitmen wrap up homestand in impressive fashion, defeating Hurricanes 6-1
Calgary scored three times in the first, and three times in the third as the Hitmen defeated the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-1 Saturday at the Saddledome.
-
Final students to graduate from Lethbridge College to receive degrees this weekend
The last students to graduate from Lethbridge College will make history this weekend as they cross the stage at fall convocation.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman spends nearly $2K on parking to visit mom in healthcare facilities for 15 months
A Toronto woman said the cost of parking to visit her mother in hospital, and later in long term care, for 15 months was a financial burden she feels she shouldn’t have had to pay.
-
Toronto spending millions to replace failing water meters, with more problems expected
City staff say they have entered into an "urgent" non-competitive contract to replace thousands of failing water metres which are clunking out earlier than expected – and more failures are anticipated.
-
‘Senseless and heartbreaking act’: Victim’s family appeals for info after man died following Mississauga home break-in
The family of a man who died following a fight during a break-in at his Mississauga home earlier this month is appealing to anyone with information to contact authorities.
Ottawa
-
'I regret leaving my cat there': Eastern Ontario cat rescue under investigation, allegations of abuse, neglect
A cat rescue southwest of Ottawa is under investigation after allegations of abuse, neglect and falsified medical records have surfaced.
-
Temperature to hit 20 C for a third straight day in Ottawa
The temperature is set to hit 20 C for a third straight day in Ottawa, as Mother Nature continues to deliver a taste of late summer weather to the national capital region.
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
Montreal
-
Jacques Cartier Bridge closed to traffic due to demonstration
The Jacques Cartier Bridge was closed to traffic in both directions on Tuesday morning due to the presence of demonstrators who climbed the structure.
-
Quebec religion wants Health Canada's blessing to use magic mushrooms in ceremonies
A Quebec-based religion says Health Canada is dragging its feet on a decision whether to allow members to use magic mushrooms in their ceremonies.
-
Montreal-area woman hit by gunshot while lying in bed 2 floors above neighbour: police
A 23-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after being shot while lying in her bed in Repentigny, Que. on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Conservatives make big gains in Surrey as swing city plays big role in election outcome
A wave rolled through Surrey on Saturday, nearly painting the town blue, as B.C. Conservatives are leading or elected in seven of the ten provincial ridings in the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multi-floor blaze at Vancouver highrise contained
Vancouver firefighters have contained what they describe as a multi-unit, multi-floor blaze at a high-rise in the city's West End
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
Death toll from B.C. atmospheric river climbs as driver found dead, another presumed drowned
Mounties on Vancouver Island say one person is dead and another is presumed to have drowned after two vehicles were found submerged in a river following heavy rains that washed out roadways across British Columbia.
-
Man tasered, arrested in Victoria, B.C., school library: police
A school in Victoria, B.C., went into lockdown Monday before police tasered and arrested a man in the library, according to authorities.
-
3 charged with murder after Vancouver Island overdose death
Two people have been arrested and one is still at large in the alleged murder of a woman on Vancouver Island whose 2023 overdose death police treated as suspicious.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
London
-
City of London looks to crack down on creepy crawlies in low income buildings
"Infestations have been proven to negatively impact one's mental health,” proposals put forward to address bug infestations.
-
London police seeking suspect that approached a woman in a changeroom shower
Police say that on Saturday, September 28, at around 3:00 p.m., a woman was in the women’s changeroom of the Canada Games Aquatics Centre on Wonderland Road.
-
Underage girl sexually assaulted: London police
Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 17, police said a teenaged girl met a man in the area of Clarke Road and Wavell Street. The two people struck up a conversation and walked together to the east side of a school in the area.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge man arrested after guns stolen
A 36-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on Monday after guns were stolen from a vehicle in Cambridge, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
-
GPS technology the focus on Day 5 of second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Testimony continued Monday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Victims share impact of University of Waterloo stabbing spree at attacker's sentencing hearing
Victims are sharing the lasting impact of the 2023 triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo. The attacker, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, previously pled guilty to four assault-related charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing for eight months, Sudbury-area Chihuahua mix reunited with owners
It’s a story of survival and perseverance. A Chihuahua and terrier mix named Diamondhas been reunited with her owners after going missing in Markstay-Warren in March.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation protests after ancestral remains found during excavation
An Indigenous group in northwestern Ontario shut down the highway for a couple of hours Monday morning in protest after ancestral remains were found at a construction site.
-
Homeless Sudbury man worried he could freeze in a tent
Sudbury's Matthew Klug who has been homeless for six months, says he was ordered by bylaw to tear down a structure he built beside his tent.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Liberals will form majority government; Holt to become province's first female premier
CTV News is projecting the New Brunswick Liberals will form a majority government in the province, returning to power for the first time since 2018. Leader Susan Holt will become the first female premier of the province.
-
'My future has been decided': Blaine Higgs loses seat as party falls in N.B. election
For the first time in 14 years, Blaine Higgs does not have a seat in the New Brunswick legislature.
-
Investigation ongoing into death of 19-year-old Walmart employee in Halifax
The investigation into the sudden death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee over the weekend is ongoing in Halifax.
N.L.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
-
83-year-old Newfoundland musician still playing sold-out shows, even with memory loss
At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the scene at the Lions Club in Clarenville, N.L., rivalled any rowdy St. John's bar that thumps with music late on a weekend night.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.