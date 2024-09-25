Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
Saskatchewan’s provincial election must be held on or before Oct. 28. The election has yet to be officially called, but as campaign signs begin to appear across the province, CTV News has partnered with research firm Insightrix to survey how Saskatchewan residents are feeling just ahead of election season.
As of September, 49 per cent of decided voters say they support the NDP while 48 per cent of decided voters say they’ll support the incumbent Saskatchewan Party. Four per cent say they’ll support a different party. Decided voters are neck and neck, reflecting previous polling data Insightrix released in July.
Based on Insightrix data from the last year, the gap between the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP has tightened since September 2023.
"Heading into this election, it's going to be different than the last few elections before it, where there was a large gap in terms of decided voter intent, given that it is really tied and we’ve seen it hold this way since April of this year," said Lang McGilp, research director with Insightrix. "That suggests to me that opinions are fairly sort of set in amongst those who've made their choice."
On the other hand, 33 per cent of voters surveyed are undecided. McGilp said that means there’s a large number of voters that all parties will look to sway during the course of the campaign.
“Who are the people who are uncertain who they're going to vote for, and among those people who are likely to get out and actually vote, rather than just stay on the sidelines,” McGilp said. “Typically we see the undecided voter hanging around kind of the mid 20s, high 20 per cent range, it's actually bubbled up to the low 30s at 33 per cent in our most recent poll.”
McGilp added the uptick in undecideds shows those voters are scrutinizing the decision they have to make when it comes time to cast a ballot.
“This is where we're going to see potentially more engagement once the election is formally on, to be listening to what both parties have to say,” McGilp said.
CTV News/Insightrix
When asked "do you believe it is time for a change in the provincial government," 55 per cent of those surveyed said yes. A quarter of all voters said no, while another 22 per cent said they weren’t sure.
"I think it does show that the Sask. Party is a little bit vulnerable to know that more than half of Saskatchewan residents feel it's time for a change," McGilp said. "The other interesting piece about it is we have half of undecided voters feeling that way, and the largest proportion of people in any age group and in any region of the province also says it's time for a change."
CTV News/Insightrix
Despite a potential feeling for change, 50 per cent of those surveyed said they believe the Saskatchewan Party will still ultimately win, while just 17 per cent said they felt the NDP could form government.
“I think there's a couple of ways you can look at that. The first is that there's a feeling that the incumbent has enough inertia that even though things might be slowing down in terms of support, they have enough to carry themselves over the line this go around,” McGilp said. “So I think that that's important for both parties to consider.”
“If you’re the Sask. Party, you want to keep pressing that forward, that yes, we are we continue to be the right choice for you,” McGilp said. “Whereas I think the NDP might have a little more of an uphill battle to tell people, no, we might actually have a chance here.”
CTV News/Insightrix
The NDP continues to hold momentum in Regina and Saskatoon, polling at 62 per cent in Regina and 66 per cent in Saskatoon. The opposite is true in areas beyond the province’s two largest cities, with northern areas showing 63 per cent Saskatchewan Party support while the south is polling at 61 per cent.
CTV News/Insightrix
"This is probably where we've seen a bigger change compared to the previous elections, where, you know, those in the larger cities of Regina and Saskatoon, support for the Sask. Party has dropped off a fair amount," McGilp said. "And we actually now have more of a divide going on between those two cities and the remainder of the province."
"So I think that's going to play a factor in what we see the composition will become in this upcoming election," McGilp added.
CTV News/Insightrix
By demographic, 52 per cent of male voters polled say they’ll vote Saskatchewan Party, while 52 per cent of female voters polled say they plan to back the NDP.
Younger voters are more skewed towards the New Democrats, with 57 per cent of voters between 18 and 34 saying they’ll vote orange this fall. The split is close to even in 35 to 54, while the Saskatchewan Party has a slight edge in the 55 plus demographic, a group that also has the highest level of third-party support at five per cent.
CTV News/Insightrix
The sample size involved 806 adult residents, surveyed online through the Insightrix SaskWatch Research panel, a reflection of the province’s general population through age, gender and region. The research was conducted between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, with an estimated margin of error of plus-minus 3.3 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
The poll was conducted in partnership between CTV News and Insightrix Research.
Regina Top Stories
-
EXCLUSIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
BREAKING Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cover parts of Florida and Mexico
Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the U.S., prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
DEVELOPING Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv as Israel activates reserve troops in response to rising tension
Hezbollah hurled dozens of projectiles into Israel early Wednesday, including a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group's deepest strike yet, and the Israeli military said it would activate reserve troops in response to the rising tensions.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Haitian group in Ohio files citizen criminal charges against Trump and Vance
The leader of a nonprofit representing the Haitian community invoked a private-citizen right to file charges Tuesday against former U.S. president Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over the chaos and threats experienced by Springfield, Ohio, since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.
Mortgage changes: Cheaper entry into housing market at steeper costs
Mortgage rule changes allow easier entry into the housing market with lower monthly payments, but also an increased cost of repaying a mortgage.
Doing this for 20 seconds a day can relieve stress and anxiety
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba to extend gas tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.
-
Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of six-year-old Johnson Redhead
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
-
'We have to wait': Majority of Winnipeg construction projects yet to finish
Summer officially gave way to autumn on Sunday, but Winnipeg’s construction season is far from over with work continuing on regional roadways and residential streets.
Edmonton
-
Doctors warn nearly half intend to leave province in 5 years amid cloudy future of Alberta health care
Local leaders are echoing concerns about doctor shortages as the organization representing Alberta's doctors warns nearly half of the physicians surveyed are considering leaving the province within five years.
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm today, wet tonight, cooler starting Thursday
A spectacular sunrise in the Edmonton are thanks to the clouds this morning. Those clouds should clear out later this morning and we'll see some sunshine this afternoon.
Calgary
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles
In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police hosting Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference
Dozens of police officers and support workers have come to Lethbridge for the Social Disorder and Urban Crime Conference.
-
Ice cream criminals: Lethbridge break-in sees suspects steal plenty of pints
Police are looking to the public for help after thieves broke into a Lethbridge ice creamery, stealing from the store.
-
'An aspirational goal': U of L lowers fees for Indigenous students
To make higher education an easier step to take for Indigenous students, the University of Lethbridge is dropping some fees for those applicants.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
-
Woman struck, critically injured by vehicle in Mississauga
A woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.
-
Rainfall warning ends for Toronto but wet weather expected to continue
A rainfall warning has ended for Toronto but wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senator Claude Giroux's car stolen overnight
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
-
Shots fired in Carlington overnight
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.
-
City of Ottawa says $564k in back taxes uncollectable, recommends write-off
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
Montreal
-
Veteran Montreal police officer says racism a 'cancer eating away' at the SPVM in resignation letter
A veteran Montreal police officer says racism is a 'cancer eating away at the organization' in a stinging resignation letter.
-
Part of the Northvolt energy block could be allocated to others: Quebec minister
Even though Northvolt is experiencing financial difficulty, the Legault government is convinced that the Montérégie battery plant will go ahead, but it is opening the door to the possibility of redistributing part of the promised energy supply block to other companies.
-
Legendary Montreal concert hall La Tulipe shuts down
One of Montreal's biggest cultural institutions, La Tulipe, announced that it has closed down 'for now' in light of a recent court decision.
Vancouver
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
Detached home ownership in Metro Vancouver becoming 'more of a unicorn,' according to report
A new report from Re/Max shows it's becoming increasingly unrealistic for most people to buy a detached home in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver's Jericho Pier to be repaired, could open by next summer
Jericho Pier has been closed to the public since a storm battered it in January 2022 – but now, the Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to repair it at a cost of $1 million.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
London
-
'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash
OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.
-
'One more minute may have been too late': working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
4-storey stacked townhouses permitted on London 'neighbourhood connector' streets
A majority of council has ruled that London’s Official Plan should be changed to permit four-storey stacked townhouses on neighbourhood connector streets across the city.
Kitchener
-
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
-
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Atlantic
-
New mask requirements at Nova Scotia hospitals start Thursday
Nova Scotia Health is reintroducing masking requirements in ambulatory and inpatient units at provincial hospitals starting Thursday.
-
Two years since Fiona, experts warn 2024 hurricane season is not over yet
It's been two years since Fiona made landfall -- a storm that Maritimers won't soon forget.
-
P.E.I. woman, 27, dies after car collides with tractor hauling potato equipment
A woman has died after her car collided with a tractor hauling potato equipment in Norboro, P.E.I.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.