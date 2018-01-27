

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan will welcome a new premier in Saskatoon today.

The governing Saskatchewan Party is set to wrap up its leadership campaign since former leader Brad Wall announced his plans to step down after 10 years as premier.

Candidates include four former provincial cabinet ministers and a senior civil servant. The winner will become both party leader and Saskatchewan's next premier. The next provincial election is due in 2020.

With his replacement set to be elected on Saturday, Brad Wall offered some advice to his successor.

“This job is about public service,” he said. “The key word there is service. If we remember that, and also remember how temporal it is – remember, we’re only one election away from the people saying ‘We’ve had enough of you and your attitude’ – if you’ve developed one. So, I think all of that is important.”

Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Gordon Wyant are all running to replace Wall as premier. Full coverage of the Saskatchewan Party leadership convention will air on CTV Regina and Saskatoon – and online – starting at 5:30 p.m. CST on Saturday.