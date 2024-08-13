Saskatchewan residents step up to help food bank avoid cutting hampers in half

Jason Moore was prepared to cut hampers in half at the food bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.

About 800 households in the city west of Regina require assistance every month, double from two years ago. In late July, the food bank's executive director was worried there wasn't enough food to meet demand, forcing him to plead for help in an open letter he posted on social media.

His calls were answered.

Moore said more than $50,000 in donations has flowed in as of mid-August, allowing clients to continue to receive two hampers per month, not one.

"I was feeling pretty sick and this is just a huge sense of relief," he said.

"I've watched time and time again how Moose Jaw has pulled through for our community and this was no exception. It's beautiful to see."

He said there have been donations big and small, from residents, companies and other organizations. Various fundraisers have also been planned, including a march throughout the city and an auction for a wooden sculpture carved into a tree trunk.

Moore said his facility received 21 pallets of goods from other food banks.

The province has also promised $2 million over the next two years for Saskatchewan food banks, with some of those dollars earmarked for Moose Jaw.

Moore said residents didn't know about the dire situation until he made his call for help.

"Three years ago, a busy day was handing out 20 to 30 hampers and now it's over 80 in a day. How did that happen in just three years?" he said.

"Now that they are aware, we're already seeing a huge amount of support."

Moore said other food bank drives are planned in the coming months to stock supplies for next year, including the annual Halloween fundraiser.

Those who manage food banks in Canada say a spike in demand over the last few years is due to higher grocery prices, rent increases and other pressures affecting the cost of living.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024.