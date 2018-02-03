Saskatchewan Roughriders release Kacy Rodgers II
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Ed Gainey, right, dives and nearly intercepts a pass intended for B.C. Lions' Nick Moore, left, as Saskatchewan's Kacy Rodgers II (45) watches during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday August 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 6:26PM CST
International defensive back Kacy Rodgers II has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, so he can pursue an NFL opportunity.
The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Riders after originally signing with the team in August 2016. Rodgers played 25 regular-season games and recorded 74 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown. In two playoff games in 2017, Rodger also recorded 12 defensive tackles.
The release comes before Rodgers was scheduled to be a free agent on February 13.
The Riders also announced the release of international defensive back Erick Dargan, who played nine regular-season games in 2017.