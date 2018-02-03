International defensive back Kacy Rodgers II has been released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, so he can pursue an NFL opportunity.

The 25-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Riders after originally signing with the team in August 2016. Rodgers played 25 regular-season games and recorded 74 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and one interception which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown. In two playoff games in 2017, Rodger also recorded 12 defensive tackles.

The release comes before Rodgers was scheduled to be a free agent on February 13.

The Riders also announced the release of international defensive back Erick Dargan, who played nine regular-season games in 2017.