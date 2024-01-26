SaskEnergy gives back to Regina school through company program

Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.

Through the companies’ Shared Warmth Grant program, they were able to give the school a grant that went towards winter clothing for some of the students.

“We appreciated what SaskEnergy gave us to support kids if they don’t have the proper things. Two teachers went to two stores to grab hats, mittens, clothing, ski pants,” said one of the Grade 2 students.

“To be invited out to see first hand how the funds are being used and the gratefulness of the students, we are really proud to work for SaskEnergy and participate in a program like this,” said Allix Schweitzer, community engagement supervisor with SaskEnergy.

The program also supports some of the city’s most vulnerable with food and shelter.

“The program has been around for nearly 30 years, it’s changed over the years, it used to be a sweater recycling program in the 90’s, but for the last decade or so, it’s been the grant program where we help organizations and schools,” added Schweitzer.

To say thank you, the students put together some handmade cards for SaskEnergy.

“It took around three days, we practiced and we did a rough copy and then we did a big copy. We really appreciate that they gave us the $500,” said a Grade 3 student.