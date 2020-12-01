REGINA -- A new rebate from the Government of Saskatchewan came into effect Tuesday, and will run through Nov. 30, 2021.

All SaskPower customers will receive a 10 per cent rebate on their monthly power bill. The Saskatchewan Economic Recovery Rebate will be applied under the “electrical charges” portion of SaskPower bills.

Customers will see the rebate on bills beginning in January 2021.

“We have a strong mandate to help make life more affordable for Saskatchewan families and businesses,” Premier Scott Moe said. “As promised by our government, this measure will provide relief to everyone in the province to help drive Saskatchewan’s recovery in 2021.”

The rebate will be funded through the General Revenue Fund. Swift Current Light and Power and Saskatoon Light and Power will offer their customers the rebate.