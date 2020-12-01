REGINA -- SaskPower is warning people of a door-to-door scam in Regina.

The corporation said on Tuesday it has been notified of one or more individuals going to doors in Regina and asking customers to sign up for a 10 per cent rebate on power bills.

These people aren’t affiliated with SaskPower and are likely collecting information for illegal purposes, SaskPower said.

The 10 per cent rebate that takes effect today will be applied to all customer bills automatically.

One of the scammers has been described as wearing a blue uniform with no logos, a name tag and wearing a mask.

People should not share information with these individuals if approached, SaskPower said, and call customer service 1-888-757-6937.