SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam

SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.

In a news release Monday, the Crown corporation said it's getting constant calls regarding fraudulent emails.

At first glance, the email looks legitimate and claims to be from a "SaskPower Carbon Council."

The email informs the customer of a large deposit being e-transferred to them from the Government of Saskatchewan.

“SaskPower does not send e-transfers and encourages customers to always check the email address the email is being sent from,” the warning read.

SaskPower urges any customers who have clicked the link in the email to contact law enforcement immediately.

More information on scams and how to protect yourself can be found here.