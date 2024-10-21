REGINA
Regina

    • SaskPower warns of Interac e-Transfer scam

    SaskPower is warning customers of an Interac e-transfer scam currently making the rounds. (Courtesy: SaskPower) SaskPower is warning customers of an Interac e-transfer scam currently making the rounds. (Courtesy: SaskPower)
    Share

    SaskPower is warning customers of an email scam currently making the rounds.

    In a news release Monday, the Crown corporation said it's getting constant calls regarding fraudulent emails.

    At first glance, the email looks legitimate and claims to be from a "SaskPower Carbon Council."

    The email informs the customer of a large deposit being e-transferred to them from the Government of Saskatchewan.

    “SaskPower does not send e-transfers and encourages customers to always check the email address the email is being sent from,” the warning read.

    SaskPower urges any customers who have clicked the link in the email to contact law enforcement immediately.

    More information on scams and how to protect yourself can be found here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News