REGINA -- Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 70 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 15, as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.

When booking an appointment, residents will have to know the date of their first shot. The date is noted on the immunization card given at the first dose appointment.

If the card has been misplaced, the date can be found on the immunization history page of the person’s MySaskHealthRecord account or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the brand of the second dose must match the brand of the first dose.

The type on shot available at each clinic will be confirmed when booking online or over the phone. Vaccine brands available at participating pharmacies are listed on the province’s website. Brands available at drive-thru and walk-in clinics are listed on the SHA’s website.

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are currently available for all residents age 12 and older.

The health authority is reminding residents that once they become eligible to receive the vaccine they remain eligible and can get the shot at any time.