Secure the building modes lifted at Regina schools, suspect in custody, police say

Regina police say secure the building modes at Balfour Collegiate and Glen Elm Community School have been lifted and a suspect is now in custody.

Around 1:15 Thursday afternoon police were notified of a person with a gun near Balfour Collegiate which led to the school activating its ‘secure the building mode’, Regina police said.

Police said they believed a person revealed a gun to a student before fleeing the area.

About two hours later Glen Elm Community School also activated its ‘secure the building mode’ due to a police operation on the 1500 block of Bond Street that Regina police said was related to the incident near Balfour Collegiate.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

Balfour Collegiate had began a prior controlled release of students for the end of the school day, Regina police said.

“Secure the building” is a situation where it is believed there is a threat currently outside the building. All outside doors are locked in an effort to secure the school.

“Each exterior door is to be monitored by designated school staff until the secure the building mode has been lifted,” Regina police explained on its website.

“Entry and exit of the building will be at the front doors only and are to be monitored by police and school administration.”

During secure the building mode, regular interior school activities continue in a controlled manner.