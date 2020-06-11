REGINA -- Saskatchewan farmers have nearly completed seeding, with 98 per cent of the crop now planted.

Regionally, seeding is 99 per cent complete in the southeast and southwest, 98 per cent complete in the east central, west central and northwest regions, and 97 per cent complete in the northeast.

The province says there are still a few fields being seeded for green feed and silage.

Most of the province saw some rainfall in the past week. The northwest and west regions received a substantial amount of precipitation. While the rain was welcome in most areas, there were some reports of localized flooding in the areas that received a high amount.

The St. Walburg area saw the most rain in the province with 154 mm, and has received the most precipitation in the province since the beginning of April, with 234 mm total.

The rainfall throughout most of the province has helped improve topsoil moisture. Moisture conditions have improved in the west central region, but now there are some fields rated with a surplus of moisture in the northern regions.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as five per cent surplus, 74 per cent adequate, 20 per cent short and one percent very short. Moisture for hay and pasture land topsoil is rated as six per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and five per cent very short.

Dry conditions in some areas have delayed the emergence of smaller seeded crops like canola and flax. Seventeen of fall cereal crops are now in the shortblade stage and 22 per cent are heading. Over half of the spring cereals have emerged, at 52 per cent, while 34 per cent are tillering.

Up to 45 per cent of canola is emerging and 34 per cent is in the seedling stage. Twenty-one per cent of flax is in the seedling stage.

Over half of pulse crops are emerging, at 54 per cent, while 45 per cent are in the vegetative state.

Strong winds, dry soil conditions, insects and localized flooding created the majority of crop damage this week.

Some farmers have been forced to reseed due to flea beetle and cutworm damage.