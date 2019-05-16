

CTV Regina





According to the provincial crop report, 38 per cent of crop has been seeded.

This is ahead of the five-year average of 31 per cent for this time of year.

Seeding progress is furthest ahead in the provinces southeast at 53 per cent, and 52 per cent of seeding is done in the southwest.

Rain was reported across the province in the past week, which helped alleviate dry field conditions though more moisture is still required. The Nipawin area received the most rain at 21 mm.

Topsoil moisture for crop land is rated at one per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and seven per cent very short.

Hay and pasture growth has been minimal due to little rainfall and cooler conditions.

Farmers continue to seed, work fields, control weeds and move cattle.