

CTV Regina





Despite recent cool weather, most producers have begun seeding and more are expected to begin in the coming week.

Thirteen per cent of crop has been seeded, just slightly behind the five-year average of 14 per cent. The cooler conditions have delayed operations across the province.

The southeastern region of the province is furthest ahead, with 23 per cent of seeding complete. Across the province nine per cent of spring wheat, 10 per cent of canola, 19 per cent of lentils and 22 per cent of field peas have been seeded.

Rain was reported in the northeast and northwest parts of the province, but field conditions haven’t changed much in the past week. Cropland topsoil is rated this week at one per cent surplus, 60 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and nine per cent very short.

Topsoil moisture is rated at one per cent surplus, 53 per cent adequate.

As fields turn green and temperatures rise, winter wheat assessment continues. Pasture and hay land growth has been slow but is expected to get better as conditions warm up.