RCMP have confirmed that the semi-truck involved in a deadly crash with the Humboldt Broncos team bus was in the intersection at the time of the collision.

According to RCMP, the semi was travelling westbound on Highway 335 and the bus was travelling northbound on Highway 35. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on April 6 and police say the roads were clear.

Sixteen people died and another 13 were injured in the crash.

Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki spoke at RCMP Depot Division on Thursday morning. He said the RCMP has a responsibility to the crash victims, their families and the community of Humboldt to complete a thorough investigation about the deadly collision.

Investigators are collecting evidence and completing analysis. Police say they don’t have a firm timeline of when the investigation will be complete. While all cases are important, Zablocki said that they are dedicating significant resources to the crash and that the investigation is a priority for RCMP.

The intersection will be closed for most of the day on Thursday to continue work on the investigation. Police say they are looking to take further measurements and analyze sight lines at the crash site.

The RCMP is also looking at interviews, photographs, environmental factors, visibility, road conditions and human elements involved in the crash. Investigators have collected available documentation, including driver log books. Engine control modules have also been collected to record pre-collision data, including speed and changes in speed leading up to the crash.

RCMP say the driver of the semi has been in constant contact with officers. He was taken into custody immediately after the crash and has since been released. No charges have been laid at this time.