Several elementary school students take part in 7th annual CopShop event

Cornwall Centre was abuzz with lots of Christmas shoppers on Wednesday, including several elementary school students who partook in the seventh annual Copshop event.

“It’s our favourite day of the year. All of our staff from top to bottom including our retailers, it’s just something so feel good that we can all get involved in,” said Katie Dockham, marketing director for the Cornwall Centre.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) annually partners with Cornwall Centre and the Regina Intersectoral Partnership (TRiP) to treat a group of students to some holiday shopping.

“Seeing their smiles when they get picked up by limos at their schools is the first start of it. The goal is that they have a wonderful day, lots of laughter, fun, building that positive relationship with the police officers and having those memories,” said Lisa Frei, a coordinator for TRiP.

Each student was paired up with an officer and provided a $200 gift card to spend to their heart’s content. All of the kids were treated to lunch and some shopping, followed by pictures with Santa.

“I already got this new hat and got myself a new jacket and now we’re going to go to West 49 and get myself some new clothes,” said Nathaniel, one of the children who took part in the event.

Domanik, another boy who took part in the CopShop, got a few fun things as well.

“A hot wheels thing, a new phone case and then I also got a hoodie, I’m thinking I might get a custom shirt as well,” he said.

The overall goal of the program is to connect with the community and build positive relationships with law enforcement.

“Lots of times our interactions with the community, people call us because they’re having an awful day and so it’s a really nice change for our officers to be doing something that is so positive with kids in the community, so it’s fantastic,” said Lorilee Davies, the deputy chief of RPS.

Those involved expressed that they’re excited to keep the tradition alive for years to come.