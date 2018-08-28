

CTV Regina





Five teens were taken to hospital after a crash on Monday night.

Police say a vehicle hit a tree on the 800 block of Broad Street North around 11:27 p.m., seriously damaging the vehicle.

Four 15-year-olds and the 17-year-old driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 17-year-old driver has since been arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. He will make his first court appearance on Oct. 25, 2018.

Traffic in the area was restricted for several hours.