REGINA -- One Twitter user is showing love for Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer with a dedicated fan account.

Shahab Fan Account, with the handle @ShahabFanClub, began tweeting on April 22, and features the hashtag #ShahabSquad in its posts and bio.

Since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 12, Dr. Saqib Shahab has spent a significant amount of time in the public eye, speaking several times a week to the media as COVID-19 cases develop across the province.

The fan account has been keeping a tally of the number of times Dr. Shahab sports knits at the daily press conference.

It's the weekend! It's time to sit back, relax, and admire Dr. Shahab's best knits.



Pictured: March 17 and April 24 Press Conferences pic.twitter.com/I57Q8VbTYP — Dr. Shahab Fan Account (@ShahabFanClub) April 25, 2020

This account isn’t the only place to find love for Dr. Shahab. Last month, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe echoed the appreciation for Shahab that had been expressed by Saskatchewan residents since COVID-19 first appeared in the province.

One day, when it is safe to do so again, I look forward to shaking this man’s hand.



Thank you Dr. Shahab for the steady and clear medical guidance you are providing to Saskatchewan through this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/F8c9jQkCeE — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 28, 2020

