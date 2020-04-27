#ShahabSquad: Twitter fan account shows appreciation for Sask. Chief Medical Health Officer
REGINA -- One Twitter user is showing love for Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer with a dedicated fan account.
Shahab Fan Account, with the handle @ShahabFanClub, began tweeting on April 22, and features the hashtag #ShahabSquad in its posts and bio.
Since Saskatchewan reported its first case of COVID-19 on March 12, Dr. Saqib Shahab has spent a significant amount of time in the public eye, speaking several times a week to the media as COVID-19 cases develop across the province.
The fan account has been keeping a tally of the number of times Dr. Shahab sports knits at the daily press conference.
This account isn’t the only place to find love for Dr. Shahab. Last month, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe echoed the appreciation for Shahab that had been expressed by Saskatchewan residents since COVID-19 first appeared in the province.
