REGINA -- The trial for a Regina man charged in the death of his wife began at Court of Queen’s Bench Monday.

Jason Daniel McKay is charged with second degree murder in the death of then 33-year-old Jenny McKay, who was found dead in a home in the 200 block of Angus Street on September 6, 2017.

On the first day of the trial, the crown brought forward nine witnesses. The accused’s mother, Anne McKay, told the court Jason and Jenny did a lot of drinking, but their relationship, ‘seemed OK.’

Anne said Jason called her three times in the early morning hours of September 6, 2017. In the third call, Anne said Jason told her, ‘No one cares about me,’ and that he was messed up on his meds. Anne said she asked if she could talk to Jenny, but Jason told her Jenny had been drinking and had passed out. Anne called 911 just before 3:30 a.m., testifying she thought Jason would kill himself.

Court heard from several Regina Police Service constables who responded to the scene on September 6, 2017. One of the first on the scene was Const. Graham McDonald, who was dispatched to the home after the 9-1-1 call from Anne McKay.

McDonald told the court Jason answered the door covered in blood. McDonald said he asked McKay where his wife was, and McKay told him, ‘She’s upstairs and she’s dead.’

McDonald arrested McKay and put him in his police vehicle. The crown showed the court the surveillance video from the vehicle, during which McKay says, ‘I know I’m charged with murder. She’s dead. She’s dead. I killed her.’ McKay also repeatedly threatens the officers.

Const. Scott Ash was in the second police car on the scene. He testified he went into the home and saw blood everywhere. Ash said he went into the kitchen and saw a body injured ‘beyond any sign of life,’ with a laceration across the body’s throat and a butcher knife in the chest. Ash said the body was cold and there was no pulse.

Court also heard from McKay’s daughter and Jenny’s cousin, both of which said McKay and Jenny drank frequently and that it was becoming a big issue, especially in their relationship.

Many of the details today were under a Voir Dire, meaning the judge still will decide what information to use when deciding McKay's fate.