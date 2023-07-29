'Shoppertainment' trend hits Regina mall with opening of new play structure, arcade

Victoria Square Mall is getting ready to open a new indoor playground and a massive arcade.

“[We’re] not always focused on retail,” said Jordan Meyers, shopping centre manager of marketing.

A 9,000 square foot arcade will feature more than 140 machines as well as various prizes and food.

The playground will have four levels of climbing, sliding, and even a toddler zone.

Since the pandemic, the mall has struggled to bring in more traditional retailers as they battle against the convenience of online shopping.

“Being a community shopping centre, we’ve brought in a church and made some changes to our food court,” Myers said. “The next step was to expand the entertainment aspect.”

According to the Retail Council of Canada, share of online shopping rose nearly five per cent during the pandemic.

“We had an acceleration and permanent lift of e-commerce,” said senior retail advisor Michael LeBlanc. “It went from eight per cent to 12 or even 13 per cent of retail.”

According to a report by business analysis company Potloc, malls have been forced to adapt and evolve their thinking to bring in shoppers.

Many have moved to a more entertainment-based approach called “shoppertainment.”

“It’s the art and science of how and where people want to be,” said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc said shoppertainment is not a new concept. However, it’s more common in larger shopping centres like the West Edmonton Mall.

Now smaller centres, like Victoria Square, are joining the trend.

“You’ve got to keep trying different things that work with your community to make it interesting,” he said.

Victoria Square is planning to open the new play structure and arcade in the fall.