Police say reports of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking and forcible confinement have not been confirmed.

“These so-called sightings of Daniel Khet are unsubstantiated,” Regina police said.

The charges against Daniel Khet, 26, stemmed from an investigation into alleged offences in Saskatchewan between March and April 2019.

Khet is also facing charges of procuring, assault and uttering threats. Police say he is a resident of Montreal.

He has been convicted for gun charges in the past.