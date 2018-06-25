

Five tipis have been added to the protest camp in the front of the Saskatchewan legislature — and there are now six standing in Wascana Park.

There were three tipis added over the weekend. They represent File Hills Tribal Council, Piapot First Nation and Pasqua/White Bear First Nation.

A fourth was sent by Peepeekisis Cree Nation early Monday afternoon; a fifth was added later in the day.

The original tipi at the Justice for our Stolen Children camp was taken down last Monday after police arrested some of the campers. On Thursday, campers put the tipi back up and it has been standing in Wascana Park ever since.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations said on Friday that it will stand with the protesters.

The provincial government says it is open to meeting with the campers, but says overnight camping on the legislative grounds is not allowed.