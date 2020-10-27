REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League is tentatively set to begin its regular season the weekend of Nov. 6.

The season is slated to begin with five games on Nov. 6 and six games on Nov. 7.

A Monday night contest between the Notre Dame Hounds and Weyburn Red Wings on Nov. 9 will finish off the first set of home and homes for every team in the league.

The SJHL returned to exhibition play on Oct. 22 after the 2019/2020 season’s cancellation due to COVID-19.

For preseason exhibition games teams were allowed a maximum of 150 fans in attendance, a limit the gate-driven SJHL hopes to have raised for the regular season.

“We are seeking approval for increased capacity. This will likely be a gradual increase based on the current state of COVID-19 in our province. A gradual increase has yet to be approved,” reads a statement posted by the Battlefords North Stars Tuesday.

“We will update our fans as soon as we know, which will likely be after Nov. 1,” the Estevan Bruins said on Twitter.

NOTE: We are still waiting approval on our final attendance capacity for regular season games. We will update our fans as soon as we know, which will likely be after November 1st. We will then release information on tickets, seating, etc. #SJHL — Estevan Bruins (@estevanbruins) October 27, 2020

The SJHL received approval from Saskatchewan health officials to resume play on Oct. 16.