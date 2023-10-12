'Smokescreen': Sask. parent blasts lack of mental health supports amid 'Parents' Bill of Rights' debate
Saskatchewan’s Official Opposition is highlighting the challenges faced by queer youth accessing mental health supports following the introduction of the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ in the legislature.
Sarah Mackenzie lost her 14-year-old child Hailey "Bee" Mackenzie Lawson to suicide in May of 2023. Bee had come out as non-binary in 2021 and had struggled with their mental health for many years.
Bee's story was used as one tragic example of the challenges faced by queer youth in the province.
“What happened to my child and so many others should not be happening. They deserve better supports, resources, and care,” Mackenzie said in a news release.
“This is not just a crisis - it’s an epidemic. There is a system failure and instead of talking about that, the government is trying to divide us with smokescreens to avoid taking accountability and action.”
Sharing his condolences following Question Period, Minister of Health Everett Hindley said the province is acting on the issue but recognizes the need for more action.
“I would just say we’re making record investments into this overall area of mental health and addictions supports for people across this province – $518 million in this year’s budget and that does translate into a number of different programs and initiatives and services and supports,” he told reporters.
“Again, acknowledging though that we still have more work to do in this area and that’s what we’re going to be committed to doing.”
The Saskatchewan NDP says claims by the government of ample supports for students needing mental health assistance are false.
A Nov. 10, 2022 staffing profile report from the Ministry of Education outlined a decrease of 66.1 positions of teachers in classrooms and a decrease of 1.9 positions of psychologists in the province’s 27 school divisions from 2021-22 to 2022-23.
Counselors across Saskatchewan did rise by 0.7 positions in the same time frame.
The report did note that 25 full-time teaching positions (FTEs) in two First Nations schools weren’t included in the report.
This was due to the school’s no longer being associated with two school divisions.
The numbers – along with stories like Bee’s – make the situation clear according to the NDP.
“We have a record number of kids that are falling through those gaps in the system,” Saskatchewan NDP Health Critic Vicki Mowat said during Question Period.
“Sarah’s child is far from the only young person to die by suicide in Saskatchewan. Ten youths aged 19 and under have taken their life this year alone. Over the last five years, that number is 99.
“These aren’t numbers, these are real people.”
“We all deserve to have proper supports and funding to improve care for mental health and addictions,” Mackenzie added.
“Because what we have now isn’t working and isn’t enough.”
The Parents’ Bill of Rights was tabled for its first reading on Thursday.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Warning: Graphic Israel releases horrific images of slain children after Hamas attack
Israel's government showed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO defence ministers graphic images of dead children and civilians on Thursday, saying they were killed by Palestinian group Hamas as it builds support for its response.
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
Police are investigating an incident at a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday as a hate crime.
U.K. scrambles fighters as Kenyan plane bound for London diverted over possible threat
A Kenya Airways plane from Nairobi bound for London's Heathrow Airport was intercepted by air force fighter jets and diverted to land at Stansted airport on Thursday over a potential security threat.
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital is overflowing as Israeli attacks intensify
The morgue at Gaza's biggest hospital overflowed Thursday as bodies came in faster than relatives could claim them on the sixth day of Israel's heavy aerial bombardment on the territory of 2.3 million people.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
First two military evacuation flights airlift Canadians out of Israel
The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting an estimated 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country, with more trips to Athens planned in the days ahead. Departing from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, two military CC-150 Airbus Polaris have been seconded for this endeavour.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon expected to announce new homeless shelter locations by end of October
The City of Saskatoon is expected to announce the location of two new homeless shelters by the end of the month.
-
Sask. RCMP issue dangerous person alert for Montreal Lake Cree Nation
RCMP are warning people in north-central Saskatchewan about two suspects at large who they say are dangerous.
-
Sentencing delayed for Sask. care home worker who sexually abused disabled residents
A man charged with sexually assaulting multiple victims while working at a Saskatchewan care home was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Security concerns heightened in Winnipeg's Jewish, Palestinian communities
Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as the Jewish community says a former Hamas leader has called for 'a day of mobilization' around the world.
-
'They see people as dollar signs': Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol warn human smuggling cases have spiked
Manitoba RCMP and U.S. Border Patrol agents say cases of human smuggling have spiked this year, with nearly 250 people trying to cross illegally.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two suspects in drug trafficking investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested two suspects in connection with the trafficking of illicit drugs in the city’s North End.
Calgary
-
'No means no': Protesters express frustration over tribunal order to allow major Canmore developments
Dozens of protesters in Canmore are expressing their frustration over a recent Alberta Court of Appeal decision to allow two major developments on the town’s eastern edge to proceed, which would almost double the area’s population.
-
Alberta announces telephone town halls to gauge public interest on quitting CPP
The Alberta government will begin telephone town hall consultations with the public starting next week on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Above-average snowpack needed to bring water levels in southern Alberta back to normal
Water continues to be a hot commodity in southern Alberta as the seasons change.
Edmonton
-
First-degree murder charge laid in west Edmonton apartment death
One person is in custody in connection with a killing in west Edmonton on Wednesday morning.
-
8-game suspension given to Edmonton hockey player whose skate sliced opponent's neck
An Edmonton junior hockey player has been banned from his league for about six weeks for a "kicking motion" that sliced open an opponent's neck.
-
'A statement': Edmonton-based Pride Tape sales take off after NHL ban, co-founder says
A National Hockey League decision to ban rainbow-coloured stick tape has some hockey players and organizations showing their support to the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Toronto
-
Police will boost presence in Toronto amid Israel-Hamas war, chief announces
Toronto's police chief says the community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the face of "global online threats" stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Incident at Toronto Hebrew school being investigated as a hate crime: police
Police are investigating an incident at a Toronto Hebrew school on Thursday as a hate crime.
-
'Buzzing with adrenaline': Ontario man wins $42M Lotto 6/49 prize
A Niagara Falls millennial was in complete disbelief after learning he won $42 million.
Ottawa
-
Man, 19, killed in Orleans shooting
Ottawa police say a 19-year-old man died following evening shooting in the area of Oaklawn Crescent in Orléans Wednesday night.
-
Higher than expected lateral loads the root cause of issues with Ottawa LRT axles, Alstom says
The issues with the axle hub assembly on Ottawa's light-rail transit vehicles are due to the lateral loads experienced by the vehicle's axles during operation, according to Alstom.
-
'Adi was a beautiful woman': Ottawa family of Israeli woman killed by Hamas speaks out
The Ottawa family of a Canadian citizen living in Israel who was killed by Hamas militants says she saved the lives of her father, husband and two children before she died last weekend.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
SFU ends contract with 'risk management firm' hired to monitor striking workers
Simon Fraser University has ended a contract with a "risk management firm" hired to conduct surveillance on striking workers – a move that was met with outcry from the campus community.
-
Police ask for help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds in Mission, B.C.
Mounties in Mission, B.C., are seeking public assistance to locate two missing 13-year-old girls.
Montreal
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
Pierre Richer had been playing the lottery for 30 years when he finally hit it big—winning a $50-million Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Vancouver Island
-
Video shows bear taking gummy bears from Vancouver Island store
The bear bypassed ice cream, chocolate bars, a fully stocked bait fridge and a cooler full of pepperoni sticks before grabbing a bag of gummy bears.
-
BC Ferries' Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route sold out for the day
Travellers hoping to catch a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver without a reservation Thursday are going to have to wait a while.
-
RCMP dispute photojournalist's account of arrest while covering pipeline protest
The RCMP say a photojournalist who is suing the force was not exempt from complying with a court injunction while reporting on protests over the Coastal GasLink pipeline that's nearing completion in northern B.C.
Atlantic
-
-
Teenager, 15, charged with manslaughter following death of 11-year-old boy: N.B. RCMP
A 16-year-old teenager has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of an 11-year-old boy in Shippagan, N.B. last year.
-
Deal between Ottawa, HRM said to fast-track 2,600 homes
A new deal between the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality will reportedly fast-track the construction of thousands of housing units.
Northern Ontario
-
Former nun, 97, charged in historical sexual assaults at northern Ont. residential schools
A 97-year-old Ottawa woman is facing charges involving sexual assault allegations at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 70s.
-
North Bay councillor violated code of conduct, pay suspended for 90 days
A city councillor in North Bay violated the code of conduct in a social media post and emails she made earlier this year, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Sudbury teacher guilty of misconduct for inappropriate relationship with students
A now former teacher in Sudbury has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Ontario College of Teachers.
Kitchener
-
'Many sleepless nights': Search continues for missing vulnerable Ont. man
It’s been five months since Nathan, a vulnerable man with down syndrome, was reported missing from Toronto, and his family admits they’ve been having a hard time.
-
Police release video of Conestoga Mall theft
The video, which appears to be from the store’s security camera, shows eight people walk into the nearly empty business and begin to rip phones from the display tables.
-
What happens next for the people the K-W Symphony owes money to?
Around three weeks after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy, its creditors met inside the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener to hear about what to expect going forward.