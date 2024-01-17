Snowbirds begin winter training at Moose Jaw airport

Residents may notice an increase of air traffic in the skies near Moose Jaw – as the Canadian Forces 431 Air Demonstration Squadron – better know as the Snowbirds – are beginning their winter training operations.

Training at Moose Jaw’s Municipal Airport (MJMA) will usually consist of one flight per day, Monday to Friday.

The squadron’s CT-114 Tutors will only fly over MJMA airspace to perform training and will take off and land at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Moose Jaw.

The training comes prior to the squadron’s busy summer schedule which will see performances across Canada – coinciding with the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) 100th anniversary.

“All RCAF aircraft flying operations are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependant on weather and flying conditions,” an RCAF news release read.

“As flight training is subject to multiple factors, changes in daily schedules will not be published.”

Training operations begin Jan. 17 and are set to run until April 12.