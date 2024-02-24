Sod turning ceremony held for new homes under construction

Two Regina families were able to view their new homes for the first time on Friday.

The homes are currently halfway through completion and are a part of a Habitat for Humanity project.

“We were given not just four walls and a roof, but a sense of dignity, stability and belonging,” said Salim, one of the new homeowners.

Attending the event were the families, members of Habitat for Humanity, along with Sask. Party MLA Gene Makowsky and Regina Mayor, Sandra Masters.

“Homeownership plays an important role in the housing continuum, the development of stability, self-reliance for many families in our community,” Masters said.

Leading the construction project is Fiorante Homes, a local Regina homebuilder.

To qualify for a Habitat home, households must fall inside of an annual income gap, as well as have stable income.

“Habitat for Humanity is not just about building houses, but building hope. It’s about empowering families to break the cycle of poverty and building a better future for themselves and their children,” said Salim.

The families are expected to move into the new homes in late spring.