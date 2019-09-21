An open house originally slated to show off new solar tech, became a rally for those upset that the SaskPowers solar power rebate program has stalled.

Companies like SkyFire Energy, which hosted the event, project many jobs will be lost if the net metering program does not continue.

“Because we're not allowed to promote solar.. Because we're not allowed to install solar which means our company is effectively shut out of doing its business,” Tim Schulhauser with SkyFire Energy said.

Earlier this week, the province announced the SaskPower net metering program that gives rebates and incentives to people using solar power, reached its 16 mega-watt cap. No new applicants will be taken.

Schulhauser said the end of the program doesn’t add up, because the demand was high.

“It's paused for now,” Joel Cherry with SaskPower said. “We're going to take a good look at the program. Determine what changes need to be made for it to be sustainable into the future.”

“Our priority is to strike a balance between meeting customer needs, providing predictability to the solar industry, and finding a financially sustainable program structure for SaskPower and its ratepayers,” the government said to CTV News in a statement on Friday.

The Minister Responsible for SaskPower, Dustin Duncan, is expected to provide an update on the net metering program on Monday.