

CTVNewsRegina.ca staff





Some warm and dry weather allowed producers to return to the field last week and get sixty-nine per cent of the crop in the bin. This figure is still far behind the five year average of 88 per cent for this time of year.

Some areas of the province saw mixed moisture levels, and warm and dry forecasts for the next week will hopefully allow producers to make more progress in the field. Harvest is furthest along in the provinces northeast region.

Eighty-three per cent of barley, 79 per cent of mustard, 69 per cent of canary seed, 68 per cent of durum, 66 per cent of spring wheat, 58 per cent of canola and 43 per cent of chickpeas are in the bin. Thirty-five per cent of canola is swathed or ready to straight-cut.

The Moosomin area reported the most rain with 40 mm. Topsoil moisture on cropland is rated as 19 per cent surplus, 77 per cent adequate and four per cent short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as 10 per cent surplus, 83 per cent adequate and seven per cent short.

Farmers are busy drying grain and hauling bales.